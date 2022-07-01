icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jul, 2022 15:27
HomeBusiness News

Eurozone inflation accelerates

Consumer prices in the 19-member currency bloc soared in June, statistics show
Eurozone inflation accelerates
© Getty Images / malerapaso

EU statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that inflation in the euro area jumped 8.6% in June on an annual basis as the cost-of-living crisis deepened. The rate was up from 8.1% recorded in May, and was higher than expected by economists.

The increase was primarily driven by energy and food prices. Eurostat’s preliminary data suggests that energy will have the highest annual rate in June (41.9%, up from 39.1% in May), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (8.9%, up from 7.5%), non-energy industrial goods (4.3%, up from 4.2%), and services (3.4%, down from 3.5% in May).

Inflation has been rising steadily in the Eurozone for more than a year, and is currently four times larger than the target set by the European Central Bank (ECB). The regulator, which has vowed to tackle the surge in prices, is due to meet in late July to start raising interest rates.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said earlier this week that if the inflation outlook does not improve, “we will have sufficient information to move faster.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on NATO: Doubling down
0:00
28:3
CrossTalk: Russia & the Global South
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies