icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2022 16:25
HomeBusiness News

US prohibits Russian gold imports

The UK, Canada, and Japan reportedly joined the ban
US prohibits Russian gold imports
© Getty Images / Peter Dazeley

The US has banned the import of Russian gold, a document from the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) released on Tuesday shows.

“The importation into the United States of gold of Russian Federation origin is prohibited, except to the extent provided by law, or unless licensed or otherwise authorized by OFAC,” the statement published on the Treasury’s website says, noting that the ban comes into immediate effect.

The document specifies that the ban does not apply to Russian gold that was exported outside the country prior to June 28.

It also states that the UK, Canada, and Japan have joined the US ban.

The document names gold as Russia’s “biggest non-energy export,” which is factually incorrect.

According to Moscow, the second biggest export is food. Russian exports of agriculture products were worth around $37 billion in 2021, while gold exports reportedly generated about $15 billion.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: End game?
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies