icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to prison
28 Jun, 2022 17:20
HomeBusiness News

Smirnoff vodka leaving Russia

The UK-based owner of popular alcohol brands says it will wind down all business operations within six months
Smirnoff vodka leaving Russia
© Getty Images / Rick Kern

UK-based alcoholic beverage producer Diageo is leaving Russia due to the Western sanctions pressure on Moscow over Ukraine, company representatives told the press on Tuesday.

We made a difficult decision to force a gradual reduction in commercial activity in [Russia],” a representative said, as cited by Interfax news agency.

The termination of Russian operations will take six months, the company noted, adding that all Russian employees will be compensated.

Diageo is one of the world’s largest alcohol producers and owns popular brands such as Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Baileys, and Captain Morgan.

According to the company’s website, it supplies drinks to around 70,000 stores and 19,000 restaurants and bars across Russia.

Diageo stopped exporting its products to customers in Russia in March, shortly after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. At the time, the company cited the “state of global supply chains,” which was destabilized by the Ukraine crisis, as grounds for the suspension of exports. Since March, the company has reportedly sold all of its Russian stocks.

READ MORE: Japanese automaker suspends production in Russia

Diageo started supplying alcohol to the Russian market in 2006, and began bottling whiskey under the Bells and White Horse brands at a distillery in St. Petersburg in 2020.

The Smirnoff brand began with a vodka distillery founded in Moscow by Pyotr Arsenievich Smirnov in 1864. After fleeing Russia following the Revolution of 1917, the Smirnov family tried to establish the brand in several countries before settling in the US and eventually selling the company.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: End game?
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies