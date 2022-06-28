icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2022 12:34
West makes vow on Russian food supply

The G7 states say they won’t impose sanctions on agricultural exports
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv

The Group of Seven (G7) has promised to address global food security, announcing on Tuesday they do not intend to apply sanctions on Russian food and agricultural products.

The G7 is a political forum consisting of leading developed economies, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“We will continue to ensure that our sanctions packages are not targeting food and allow for the free flow of agricultural products, including from Russia, and the delivery of humanitarian assistance,” the joint statement read.

According to the G7, citing UN estimates, this year up to 323 million people globally will fall into acute food insecurity or are at high risk, which would mark a new record high. The group has pledged to lift 500 million people out of hunger and malnutrition by 2030.

It has also denied that anti-Russian sanctions are contributing to the global food crisis. Western states have accused Russia of exacerbating food insecurity as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. Moscow has rejected the claims, however, insisting that the real cause of the global food crisis is “politically motivated” Western sanctions.

