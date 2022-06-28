icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2022 10:56
Major hotel chain quits Russia

Holiday Inn owner IHG has announced the termination of operations in the country
© Getty Images / dogayusufdokdok

UK-based IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), which owns brands including Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and HUALUXE, is ceasing all operations in Russia.

IHG announced the decision in a statement posted on the company's website on Monday.

We are now in the process of ceasing all operations in Russia consistent with evolving UK, US and EU sanction regimes and the ongoing and increasing challenges of operating there.

As we do this, we continue to remain focused on supporting our teams in Russia and in Ukraine, in line with our commitment to care for our people and the communities in which we operate,” the statement read.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, IHG already announced the suspension of future investments, development activity and new hotel openings in Russia and closed its Moscow office in March.

The company has also been in talks with the owners of the 28 IHG-branded hotels in Russia regarding the future of the franchise contracts under which they operate.

IHG is not the first hotel chain to quit Russia amid Western sanctions. Marriott and Hilton made similar announcements earlier this year, while many other international companies also suspended operations or quit Russia entirely under sanctions pressure, including restaurants, store chains, clothing brands, banks, and tech and energy companies.

Top stories

