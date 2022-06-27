icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jun, 2022 16:09
US farmers hit by chemical shortages – Reuters

Soaring herbicide prices threaten to reduce harvests, industry experts told the media
© Getty Images / Timothy Hearsum

US farmers have curbed the use of common weedkillers and changed their planting plans over persistent shortages of agricultural chemicals, Reuters reported on Monday, citing interviews with industry players.

They told the outlet that spraying smaller volumes of herbicides and turning to less-effective fungicides increase the risk of weeds and diseases crippling crop production at a time when global grain supplies are already tight.

“This is off the charts … Everything was delayed, delayed, delayed,” said Shawn Inman, the owner of distributor Spinner Ag in Zionsville, Indiana. According to him, supplies are currently the tightest in his 24-year career.

Prices for glyphosate and glufosinate herbicides soared more than 50% from last year, Inman said. The costs of glyphosate reached $50-60 a gallon, up from less than $20 a gallon in mid-2021.

Chemicals giant BASF told Reuters that the supply situation with glufosinate and other herbicides will not improve significantly next year.

Meanwhile, weed specialists at Texas A&M University have warned that reduced usage of herbicides this summer would leave farmers with more weeds to fight for the next two years.

