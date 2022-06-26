icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jun, 2022 13:42
HomeBusiness News

Number of foreign businesses planning to leave Russia revealed

Only 4% of German and 3% of Japanese firms say they will cease all operations in the country
Number of foreign businesses planning to leave Russia revealed
© Getty Images / Alexander Nemenov

A small percentage of German and Japanese businesses reportedly wish to completely halt all operations in Russia in response to Moscow’s military operation in neighboring Ukraine, launched in late February.

According to the latest figures released by the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, only 4% of the 1,050 member companies surveyed that once operated in the sanctions-hit country really wanted to leave.

“The rest is planning either to continue their activities in the market without any changes, or partially abandoning new projects or changing their structure,” the business lobby said.

Among the Japanese firms, less than 3% said they wanted to withdraw from Russia following the events in Ukraine, Kyodo News reported earlier in the day.

A significant number of Japanese businesses were cautious about leaving the Russian market, with many of them only suspending operations in hopes of returning in the future, according to analysis by Teikoku Databank, as cited by the media.

Japan won’t quit Russian gas project – minister READ MORE: Japan won’t quit Russian gas project – minister

The analysis, based on a poll carried out by the Yale School of Management, which covers around 1,300 major companies worldwide, shows that only four (2.4%) of the 168 Japanese companies that used to work in Russia had decided to stop working completely in the country as of June 19.

The survey also shows that Italy had the second-lowest proportion of companies withdrawing from Russia at around 5%.

The mass exodus of international businesses from a wide array of industries in Russia began as a result of the unprecedented sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West over the offensive in Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Global segregation? Rasigan Maharajh, economist at Tshwane University of Technology
0:00
28:53
CrossTalk: An absence of trust
0:00
27:20
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies