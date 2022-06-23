UK rolls out new anti-Russia sanctions

They include a ban on the export of sterling or EU denominated banknotes

Britain introduced a new raft of trade sanctions against Russia on Thursday, according to a notice published on the government website. It said that the new measures “augment the sanctions” introduced in 2014 over Ukraine.

The “Notice to Exporters” sets out new restrictions, including a ban on the export to Russia of a range of goods and technology, along with jet fuel, and pound sterling or EU denominated banknotes. This includes “prohibitions on the making available, supply, or delivery of such banknotes to a person connected with Russia; and on the making available of such banknotes for use in Russia.”

The British government is also imposing rules against the provision of technical assistance, financial services, funds, and brokering services relating to iron and steel imports from Russia.

The notice sets out a further list of products that cannot be sold to Russia, including goods and technology relating to chemical and biological weapons, as well as maritime, oil refining, and critical industry items.

