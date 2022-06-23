icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jun, 2022 12:50
HomeBusiness News

UK rolls out new anti-Russia sanctions

They include a ban on the export of sterling or EU denominated banknotes
UK rolls out new anti-Russia sanctions
© Getty Images / REDA&CO / Contributor

Britain introduced a new raft of trade sanctions against Russia on Thursday, according to a notice published on the government website. It said that the new measures “augment the sanctions” introduced in 2014 over Ukraine.

The “Notice to Exporters” sets out new restrictions, including a ban on the export to Russia of a range of goods and technology, along with jet fuel, and pound sterling or EU denominated banknotes. This includes “prohibitions on the making available, supply, or delivery of such banknotes to a person connected with Russia; and on the making available of such banknotes for use in Russia.”

The British government is also imposing rules against the provision of technical assistance, financial services, funds, and brokering services relating to iron and steel imports from Russia.

The notice sets out a further list of products that cannot be sold to Russia, including goods and technology relating to chemical and biological weapons, as well as maritime, oil refining, and critical industry items.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies