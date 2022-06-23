icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jun, 2022 10:48
HomeBusiness News

EU nation may soon ration fuel

Ireland faced a similar crisis over 50 years ago
EU nation may soon ration fuel
© Getty Images / Ron Sanford

Fuel rationing in Ireland “could be a reality in the autumn”, the nation’s EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness has warned, adding that the country is expected to face major energy risks in the coming months amid the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

“We’re trying to make sure that when it comes to increased energy risk in the autumn and winter that we’re ready for it,” McGuinness said in a Wednesday interview with the Irish Mirror.

The last time Ireland introduced petrol rationing happed during the oil crisis in the 1970s. Back then, the measure brought chaos at the pumps.

The EU has faced an energy crunch over the past months as member countries took steps to decrease Russian energy supplies after Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine.

EU and US to blame in case of famine – Putin READ MORE: EU and US to blame in case of famine – Putin

Some EU officials have accused the Kremlin of using energy resources as a political weapon, saying that the Ukrainian conflict sent the prices of petrol and diesel soaring, boosting inflation and sending the cost of living skyrocketing. Moscow rejected the accusations, saying that the current crisis is a result of systemic mistakes in the economic policies implemented by European leaders.

McGuinness warned that if the squeeze on fuels continues in the coming months, which is likely, then rationing may have to become part of everyday life, adding that the EU is working on further relief measures for households if prices keep rising.

Ireland has contingency plans ready to implement if there are issues with the supply of fuel in the coming months, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in response to the warning.

At the same time, he expressed hope that the plans wouldn’t need to be implemented.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies