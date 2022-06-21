icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jun, 2022 15:06
HomeBusiness News

Canada wants to confiscate Russian assets

Ottawa is working on a new law that would provide the authority to expropriate sanctioned funds, the finance minister says
Canada wants to confiscate Russian assets
© Getty Images / DNY59

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday that the country is considering passing a law allowing the confiscation of sanctioned Russian assets.

“We hope that budget legislation will be adopted in the coming days. For the first time for Canada, it includes measures that will allow the confiscation of frozen and sanctioned assets,” Freeland told journalists. She added that the issue has been already discussed with the United States and other allies.

“It's very important to find funds to rebuild Ukraine. And I can't think of a better source of that funding than confiscated Russian assets,” she said.

Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 individuals and entities from and in Russia.

In April, Ottawa said it would change its legislation to give the government new authority to seize and sell the assets of sanctioned Russian individuals and give the proceeds to Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies