icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jun, 2022 13:29
HomeBusiness News

EU warned of gas shortages ahead of winter

Additional measures are needed to prepare for the oncoming heating season, the Dutch energy ministry says
EU warned of gas shortages ahead of winter
© Getty Images / clubfoto

Europe will not be able to fill its gas storage facilities before winter unless new steps are taken, Dutch Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten said on Monday.

We see that the overall supply of gas from Russia to Europe is rapidly declining. This means that without additional measures it is no longer possible to guarantee that we will be able to fill gas storage facilities in Europe and the Netherlands enough to prepare for winter,” Jetten warned, as cited by Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency. He did not specify what additional measures he was referring to.

Jetten also noted that the Netherlands is already taking steps to prepare for the heating season, but did not elaborate specifics. He added that for current purposes, his country has enough gas.

Austria puts green energy transition on hold – media READ MORE: Austria puts green energy transition on hold – media

I want to emphasize that at the moment there’s no acute gas shortage,” Jetten stated, noting, however, that “more countries are now being squeezed” by Russia.

Jetten’s comments follow a decision by Russia’s Gazprom to slash natural gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline by some 60%. This happened after German maintenance provider Siemens failed to return pumping units from repairs in Canada, due to anti-Russia sanctions.

European officials slammed the cutbacks as political, but Russia maintains that the problem is technical, as the facility in question, that pumps gas from Russia to Germany, is unable to perform with only 3 pumping units out of 8 in operation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies