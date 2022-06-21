icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jun, 2022 12:54
Anti-Russia sanctions hurting Germany – Scholz

Punitive measures aimed at Moscow are “painful” for the German economy, Chancellor Scholz says
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that Western sanctions against Russia have had a negative impact on his country’s economy.

While talking to German industrialists, he noted that the “unprecedented sanctions” imposed on Moscow by the West are “working.” The chancellor, however, added that they are “painful” for the German economy as well, particularly for the country’s energy companies.

The nation’s vice chancellor and economy minister, Robert Habeck, warned this month that Germans should brace for a difficult autumn and winter due to skyrocketing prices, as the country pushes for independence from Russian energy.

According to him, prices are already extremely high and “many people will get significantly higher bills than usual” in the upcoming heating season.

