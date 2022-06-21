icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin gives update on newest Sarmat ICBM deployment
21 Jun, 2022 11:54
HomeBusiness News

UK fuel prices keep soaring

Prices at the pump have been climbing for over five weeks, adding to the cost-of-living crisis
UK fuel prices keep soaring
© Getty Images / Finnbarr Webster

Prices for gasoline and diesel in the UK reached record highs over the past weekend, Britain’s roadside assistance company, RAC, reported on Tuesday, citing the “worrying trend of the ever-increasing cost of fuel” in the country.

The average price of gasoline set a new record of 188.7p a liter ($2.32) on Sunday, the RAC said on its website. The company added that the prices have been rising for more than five consecutive weeks, and in mid-May, a liter of unleaded gasoline cost $2.02. Diesel also climbed to another all-time high on Saturday, RAC data shows, reaching 196.1p ($2.40) a liter.

“A full tank of petrol for a 55-liter family car now costs nearly £104 ($127) while the diesel equivalent is almost £108 ($132),” RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said.

Rising cost of living sparks massive protests in UK and Ireland READ MORE: Rising cost of living sparks massive protests in UK and Ireland

According to the RAC, the continuing rise in fuel costs is worsening the cost-of-living crisis, and the situation has been made even worse by this week’s railway strikes in the UK. The company noted that gasoline prices should stop climbing now that oil prices have fallen slightly. Global benchmark Brent crude is currently trading at $116 per barrel after hitting a multi-week high of over $123 two weeks ago. Diesel, however, “looks destined” to become more and more expensive, potentially resulting in a full tank costing £110 (over $135), the RAC said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies