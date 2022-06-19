icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jun, 2022 08:11
HomeBusiness News

Nearly $100 billion worth of deals signed at SPIEF 2022

Representatives from over 130 countries, including ‘unfriendly states’, attended the annual economic forum in St. Petersburg
Nearly $100 billion worth of deals signed at SPIEF 2022
© Sputnik / Aleksander Kryazhev

The 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2022), held from June 15 to 18 in Russia, resulted in 5.6 trillion rubles ($97 billion) worth of agreements, which is 30% more than last year (3.8 trillion rubles).

Over 690 deals were signed during the four-day event. Despite the tense political situation regarding Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, officials and businessmen from more than 130 countries took part in the forum this year, including representatives from all ‘unfriendly states’ that have imposed sanctions on Russia.

The forum’s business program included 214 events and focused on Russian and global economic and social issues, and technology. The presidents of Egypt, China, and Kazakhstan took part in a plenary session of the forum along with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Anton Kobyakov, a Putin adviser and head of the SPIEF Organizing Committee, the forum showcased the “economic sovereignty” of Russia while highlighting the importance of the platform on the international level.

EU is committing energy suicide – Russian oil chief READ MORE: EU is committing energy suicide – Russian oil chief

It seems to us that the most important thing SPIEF demonstrated was Russia’s self-sufficiency and economic sovereignty,” and that the country is not susceptible to “external pressures and blackmail,” Kobyakov said.

SPIEF confirmed its status as a globally sought-after platform for discussing issues of the world order. This is important, as the world has already become multipolar.

Among the major deals signed at the forum this year was a technical agreement on gas supplies between Russia’s main gas exporter, Gazprom, and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Putin estimates EU losses from anti-Russia sanctions READ MORE: Putin estimates EU losses from anti-Russia sanctions

Gazprom and QazaqGaz agreed to increase the processing of Kazakh gas in Russia. NOVATEK announced plans to build a mini-plant for the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its plant in Togliatti, western Russia. Rosatom signed an agreement with Yakutia on the construction of a pilot mini-nuclear power plant, to be commissioned in 2030.

Russia and the Donetsk People’s Republic concluded agreements on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation. Also, Russia and Egypt signed a two-year cooperation agreement which focuses on combating terrorism, extremism, and “the misuse of virtual currency,” as well as transport security, the rights of businessmen, and environmental protection.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Monsoon of crises? Ahilan Kadirgamar, political economist & senior lecturer at the University of Jaffna
0:00
28:16
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies