Russia to help rebuild Donbass — trade minister

Moscow will throw its full support toward helping the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics revive their war-torn economies, Russia’s trade and industry minister, Denis Manturov, told RT on Friday.

“We have met with the heads of both republics for detailed talks over plans for economic reconstruction,” Manturov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Manturov, Russia will provide advisory support and carry out a process audit for the metal industry in the Donbass republics, as well as help the sector start shipping its output to Russia and other nations.

The Construction Ministry said it would also help rebuild and manage critical infrastructure and prepare for the winter. Schools, hospitals and daycare centers, as well as housing, will be the priorities.

The Donbass republics have already signed cooperation agreements with several Russian regions. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has recently announced that 300 specialists from the city are already working to restore the water supply in Donetsk.

Meanwhile, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said on Friday that a deal had been signed to buy food and building materials from Iran. He added that Donetsk plans to sell metal, cast iron, mining equipment, fertilizer, and other goods to the Islamic Republic.

