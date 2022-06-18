icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jun, 2022 14:20
Russia to help rebuild Donbass — trade minister

The necessary assistance for reviving the region’s metal industry is already underway, Denis Manturov has told RT
Sappers of the International Mine Action Center of Russian Armed Forces work on demining the residential area near Azovstal steel plant © Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Moscow will throw its full support toward helping the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics revive their war-torn economies, Russia’s trade and industry minister, Denis Manturov, told RT on Friday.

“We have met with the heads of both republics for detailed talks over plans for economic reconstruction,” Manturov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Manturov, Russia will provide advisory support and carry out a process audit for the metal industry in the Donbass republics, as well as help the sector start shipping its output to Russia and other nations.

The Construction Ministry said it would also help rebuild and manage critical infrastructure and prepare for the winter. Schools, hospitals and daycare centers, as well as housing, will be the priorities.

The Donbass republics have already signed cooperation agreements with several Russian regions. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has recently announced that 300 specialists from the city are already working to restore the water supply in Donetsk.

Meanwhile, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said on Friday that a deal had been signed to buy food and building materials from Iran. He added that Donetsk plans to sell metal, cast iron, mining equipment, fertilizer, and other goods to the Islamic Republic.

