icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jun, 2022 16:18
HomeBusiness News

Russian president urges seizing opportunities arising from sanctions

The rift with the West has paved the way for Russia to build up its own economy, according to Putin
Russian president urges seizing opportunities arising from sanctions
© Getty Images / Andrey Danilovich

Russia needs to seize the opportunities arising from sanctions and use the lack of Western goods to build up the country’s technological and industrial base, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the president said “Russia must be one step ahead,” but that import substitution is not a “panacea” for the challenges facing the economy.

“We continue to experience problems with components, a number of technological solutions have become unavailable to our companies, logistics have been disrupted. But, on the other hand, all this opens up new opportunities for us,” Vladimir Putin said.

He added that the situation provides strong incentives to build an economy with full technological, industrial, human and scientific potential.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies