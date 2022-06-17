icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Our product, our rules’, says Gazprom boss

Under current circumstances commodities are more valuable than money, according to Alexey Miller
The world economy is experiencing a global tectonic shift, with commodities becoming more valuable than money, the head of Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom, Alexei Miller said on Thursday, adding that from now on it is a case of “our product, our rules.”

“The game of nominal value of money is over, as this system does not allow to control the supply of resources,” Miller said during a panel discussion at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday. “Our product, our rules. We don’t play by the rules we didn’t create,” he added.

According to the Gazprom CEO, the world economy is going through a global tectonic shift with new economic rules emerging.

“Russia will determine the contour of the new economic structure of the world,” Miller said.

Speaking about Europe’s decision to reduce natural gas reliance on Russia, he said that Gazprom doesn’t “hold a grudge” as gas prices have risen “several times” and, coupled with increasing exports to Asian countries, that has helped Russia make up for the loss in exports.

