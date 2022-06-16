icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2022 12:48
HomeBusiness News

UK food prices could spike at 15% this summer

Grocery industry group expects high inflation to persist into 2023
UK food prices could spike at 15% this summer
© Getty Images / Tara Moore

Food price inflation in the UK is expected to peak at up to 15% this summer, according to the latest report released by a grocery research body. It warned that the record-high prices would linger on for another year.

In its latest report, the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) said that meat, cereals, dairy, fruit and vegetables are likely to be the most affected by a wide range of factors, including warring tensions in Eastern Europe, production lockdowns in China and export bans on vital food commodities like palm oil and wheat imposed by Indonesia and India.

“From our research, we’re unlikely to see the cost of living pressures easing anytime soon,” said IGD chief economist James Walton as quoted by Reuters.

“We are already seeing households skipping meals – a clear indicator of food stress.”

Half a million small businesses in Britain could go bust READ MORE: Half a million small businesses in Britain could go bust

The IGD expects the average monthly spend on groceries for a typical family of four to amount to £439 ($533) in January 2023, up from £396 ($480) in January 2022.

According to the researcher, the most vulnerable households in Britain would be hit hardest by the spike in food and drink prices as soaring costs have already triggered the biggest squeeze on family incomes since at least the 1950s.

In April, the official rate of inflation in the UK hit a 40-year high of 9% and is projected to exceed 10% later in 2022 as regulated energy tariffs are due to jump by a further 40%.

The Bank of England is looking to hike the key interest rate on Thursday for the fifth time since December as the regulator attempts to tackle the soaring inflation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
Pains, strains & no gains? Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies