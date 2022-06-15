Ukraine offers solution to European gas crisis

Kiev says it’s ready to pump more Russian gas via key transit point

Ukrainian gas transmission system operator (GTS) said on Wednesday it was ready to increase the volume of gas transit through the Sudzha entry point to supply Europe. This comes as the continent faces cuts to Russian gas-supply via the Nord Stream pipeline.

“In order to help prepare European countries for the next heating season, GTS of Ukraine is ready to consider the possibility of an additional temporary increase in transit volumes that can fully compensate for the lack of transportation through Nord Stream 1, subject to a relevant request from Gazprom,” the operator said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Russian energy major Gazprom announced on Wednesday that overall flows via the Nord Stream pipeline will decrease by 60% starting from June 16. The company explained it was forced to halt the operation of another Siemens gas pumping unit on the pipeline, cutting daily supplies to just 67 million cubic meters from the 167 million cubic meters it regularly delivers.

The German company confirmed on Wednesday that gas pumping units had not been returned to it from repair in Canada due to sanctions against Russia.

The Nord Stream pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea and delivers Russian gas to Germany, supplies the EU market with around 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

