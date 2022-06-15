icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jun, 2022 11:27
HomeBusiness News

St. Petersburg economic forum to address opportunities in multipolar world

The four-day international event will focus on problems overshadowing the global economy
St. Petersburg economic forum to address opportunities in multipolar world
© Getty Images / Renaud Visage

The 25th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which started on Wednesday and runs through June 18, will bring together high-ranking delegations from over 40 countries and see hundreds of new deals signed, according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov.

As in previous years, the business program will focus on the Russian and global economies, social issues, and technology.

One of the sessions will address world energy supplies, the future of hydrocarbons and alternative power sources, and the role of Russia in ensuring global energy security.

A total of 1,244 Russian companies and 265 foreign firms have confirmed their participation, according to Ushakov. The official said 4,188 journalists from 30 countries have registered for SPIEF.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the forum on Friday, giving his assessment of the global political situation and economy. Much of his speech will be devoted to stimulating business activity and strengthening Russia's foreign trade and investment ties.

“Certainly, the case in point will be problems currently faced by the world’s economy at large, unfair competition among states, trade and financial wars, sanctions, restrictions, and so on,” Ushakov said.

“The president will share his assessment of the multipolar economic model and the opportunities and prospects it presents for the entire global market,” he added.

Russia pledges to 'take care of' foreign firms
Read more
Russia pledges to 'take care of' foreign firms

The presidents of Egypt and Kazakhstan will take part in a plenary session with Putin at SPIEF. The Russian leader will also meet with the presidents of Armenia and Kazakhstan.

There will be no official representatives of “unfriendly states,” meaning countries that have imposed sanctions on Moscow, at the economic event according to Ushakov, who noted that “SPIEF will comprehensively address the situation with sanctions pressure on Russia.”

Egypt has the honorary status of a guest country, meaning the forum will feature business and cultural programmes with a focus on Cairo.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
Pains, strains & no gains? Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies