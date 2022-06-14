icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jun, 2022 16:10
HomeBusiness News

Fortunes of world’s richest shrink – Bloomberg

The 500 wealthiest individuals lost a combined $1.4 trillion this year
Fortunes of world’s richest shrink – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Hiroshi Watanabe

The world’s 500 richest people have lost a cumulative $1.4 trillion since the beginning of the year, according to Bloomberg’s ‘Billionaires Index’.

According to their calculations, the globe’s most wealthy became poorer by $206 billion on Monday alone.

Changpeng Zhao, the founder of the globe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, suffered the biggest losses, with his fortune shrinking by $85.6 billion since the beginning of the year to $10.2 billion.

Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk ranks second in terms of money losses, having said goodbye to some $73.2 billion.

WTO warns of ‘polycrisis’ READ MORE: WTO warns of ‘polycrisis’

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost $65.3 billion, while Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth shrank by $64.4 billion.

Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy group head, Bernard Arnault, has also been unfortunate, having lost $56.8 so far this year.

The coffers of Russian billionaires did not suffer such huge losses, but their fortunes dipped nonetheless.

NOVATEK head Leonid Mikhelson lost $7.29 billion, Severstal owner Alexei Mordashov lost $7.4 billion, and the wealth of former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich fell by $5.85 billion, Bloomberg estimates.

Analysts blamed economic conditions for the falling fortunes, as soaring inflation and interest-rate hikes shake the financial markets.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pains, strains & no gains? Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:48
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Blame game
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies