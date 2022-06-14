icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jun, 2022 09:24
HomeBusiness News

German inflation nears 50-year peak

Rising energy costs due to anti-Russia sanctions are pushing up consumer prices
German inflation nears 50-year peak
© Getty Images / Westend61

Annual inflation in Germany accelerated to 7.9% in May, final estimates from the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) show. In May alone, consumer prices rose by 0.9%, after jumping 0.8% in April.

According to the agency’s press release on Tuesday, it’s the largest inflationary spike to hit Europe’s largest economy in almost half a century.

Inflation in united Germany shows a maximum for the third month in a row. The main reason for high inflation is still rising energy prices. We are also seeing an increase in prices for many other goods, especially food… The last time such a high level of inflation was observed was in the winter of 1973-1974, when oil prices rose sharply as a result of the oil crisis,” Destatis President Georg Thiel was quoted as saying.

One in six Germans skipping meals – poll READ MORE: One in six Germans skipping meals – poll

Germany is grappling with a cost of living crisis amid soaring global energy prices, propelled by Ukraine-related anti-Russia sanctions. Natural gas prices have increased by 55.2% compared to May 2021, and fuel prices are up 41%, Destatis data shows.

The report says that without the surge in food and energy costs, inflation would have been less than half the current rate. The agency notes that prices are also being affected by post-pandemic supply chain disruptions.

Analysts expect price rises to slow in the coming months, with Germany’s Bundesbank forecasting a 7.1% inflation rate by the end of this year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pains, strains & no gains? Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:48
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Blame game
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies