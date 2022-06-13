icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jun, 2022 15:49
HomeBusiness News

Japan’s farmers to switch from rice to wheat – media

As global prices soar, the country looks to import substitution
Japan’s farmers to switch from rice to wheat – media
© Getty Images / Buddhika Weerasinghe

Japanese farmers plan to reduce rice production and partially switch to planting wheat and soybeans at home, Japan Today reported on Monday, citing a survey by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The move comes as global prices caused by Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions threaten a shortage of supplies in the country.

According to the report, 37 of Japan’s 47 prefectures said they planned to reduce the areas where they cultivate rice in favor of other crops.

Japan's rice consumption has been declining since 1962, the publication notes, attributing the trend to changes in eating habits and a dwindling population. Meanwhile, demand for wheat and soy remains strong. However, Japan imports 80% of the wheat and 90% of the soybeans it consumes, and the prices of these commodities globally have risen sharply since the start of the crisis in Ukraine, which has jeopardized the availability of both Russian and Ukrainian grain supplies. The two countries are traditionally considered the globe’s breadbasket, ranking a respective first and fifth among the world’s major exporters of wheat.

China won't drain supplies to accomodate West — media READ MORE: China won't drain supplies to accomodate West — media

Japan’s agriculture ministry estimates the total planting area for rice will decrease by 35,000 hectares but recommends a further 4,000 hectares be cut in order to bring production down to the level of demand at around 6.75 million tons annually. The freed-up acreage will be used to plant wheat and soy, as well as rice for animal fodder.

Major global organizations, including the UN and WTO, have repeatedly warned of an impending food crisis due to a shortage of grain brought about by the conflict in Ukraine. The West has been accusing Russia of preventing Ukrainian grain exports from leaving port, while Moscow has denied the allegations, stating that export problems are the result of actions by Kiev’s army and anti-Russia sanctions. The WTO estimates that between 22 million and 25 million tons of grain are currently held up at Ukraine’s ports, creating a shortfall in global supplies. WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Sunday said that the UN was in constant talks with Russia, Ukraine and the EU on ways to help resume these exports.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Blame game
0:00
26:21
Liberty of colonialism? Shahida Wizarat, professor at the Institute of Business Management in Karachi
0:00
28:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies