icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jun, 2022 10:51
HomeBusiness News

Inflation in Denmark hits 40-year high

Higher costs for electricity, energy and food are the major driving forces behind the rise, official data shows
Inflation in Denmark hits 40-year high
© Getty Images / AleksandarGeorgiev

Consumer prices in Denmark in May were 7.4% higher than a year earlier, official data released on Friday shows. That is the highest 12-month inflation recorded in the country since 1983, The Local reports.

The rise has been blamed on soaring electricity, energy and food prices.

According to Mathias Dollerup Sproegel, senior economist with Sydbank, the average household budget for a family with two children in Denmark is now 30,000 kroner ($4,264) more per year compared to a year ago.

“The Danish economy is therefore facing some challenging months and quarters in which it will be decisive whether consumers decide to take a hit on their savings to maintain spending power,” Sproegel told the outlet.

READ MORE: Russia cuts gas to another EU state

Senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Tore Stramer, projected that inflation could peak this summer before declining.

“The speed at which inflation declines is, however, uncertain and depends upon factors including future development of energy prices,” Stramer said, as quoted by The Local.

Earlier this month, Denmark was cut off from Russian natural gas supply following the refusal of its biggest power wholesaler, Orsted, to pay for deliveries in rubles.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: Bitter divorce
0:00
25:9
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies