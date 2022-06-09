icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK fighters in Ukraine conflict sentenced to death
9 Jun, 2022 12:40
HomeBusiness News

Kremlin evaluates gas-for-rubles strategy

The new payment method is working successfully, Dmitry Peskov says
Kremlin evaluates gas-for-rubles strategy
© Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Russian gas buyers that have refused to pay in rubles have already been cut off from supplies, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that no new cuts have been planned.

“They have already been turned off… The system is working, the system has been adjusted,” he told journalists. “Those who receive gas are already working according to the new system, which is defined in the relevant decree of the president of Russia.”

The new payment mechanism was introduced by Moscow on April 1 and applies only to countries that have imposed economic sanctions on Russia. The conditions require buyers to open two accounts in Gazprombank – one in rubles and one in foreign currency. The buyer can deposit their currency of choice in their foreign currency account. The Russian bank automatically exchanges the currency into rubles, which are then transferred to the customer’s ruble account for payment to Gazprom.

READ MORE: Fuel rationing may be coming to Europe – IEA

EU countries including the Netherlands, Poland and Finland, as well as some companies in Denmark and Germany, have refused to comply and had their gas supplies cut. Others, like Hungary’s MVM, and Germany’s RWE and Uniper, have agreed to the new payment method and continue to receive Russian gas.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies