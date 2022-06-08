icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2022 12:31
HomeBusiness News

Russia-Turkey trade doubles

Ankara expects energy and transport cooperation with Moscow to deepen
Russia-Turkey trade doubles
Ankara, Turkey © Sputnik / Anton Denisov

Bilateral trade between Russia and Turkey grew 100% in April, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The minister attributed the surge in commerce to soaring energy prices arising from the crisis that has hit Europe over the past several months.

Cavusoglu said Moscow and Ankara continued to boost cooperation in various sectors of the economy, including energy and transport, “despite all the pressure.” He added that Turkish Airlines continues to fly to Russia.

“We are seeing positive results from this process,” the minister said ahead of a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Turkey gets discount on Ukrainian grain READ MORE: Turkey gets discount on Ukrainian grain

In March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara could accept the use of the ruble to carry out trade with Russia. At the same time, the Assembly of Turkish Exporters said that the disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT would boost trade between the two countries in national currencies.

Russia is one of Turkey’s main trading partners. The country’s biggest exports to Turkey are commodities such as refined petroleum, crude oil and wheat. Trade between the two countries has been growing by about 10% annually over the past several years.

Last August, the Turkish trade ministry said Ankara was determined to bring the overall volume of commercial exchange between the countries to $100 billion a year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies