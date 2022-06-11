icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jun, 2022 12:49
HomeBusiness News

Austrian pork prices skyrocketing

Every fourth hog farmer in Upper Austria is facing bankruptcy, according to the head of that country’s pig exchange
Austrian pork prices skyrocketing
© Getty Images / narvikk

Austrian prices for pork soared 40% in less than two months, with the volumes of sold meat dropping 20% in May alone, as consumers opt to purchase cheaper goods such as rice, pasta and potatoes, Austrian newspaper WochenBlick reports.

“I’ve been in the business for over 30 years, I’ve never experienced so many critical conditions,” Schweineboerse boss Johann Schlederer said in an interview with the media. “What hurts the farmers the most is the daily bashing.”

Fewer and fewer consumers are turning to high-quality pork due to the surging cost of living, driving some 500 of 2,000 farms in the region to the brink of bankruptcy.

World food prices hit new high – UN READ MORE: World food prices hit new high – UN

The price spike is attributed to inefficient steps taken by authorities to absorb the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, along with sanctions pressure, has only exacerbated the current crisis, sending prices for raw materials, fertilizers and fuel soaring to record highs.

Last week, EU leaders approved a sixth package of anti-Russia penalties, which includes an oil embargo. Member states have six months to stop imports of Russian crude either by sea or pipeline, and eight months to end purchases of refined petroleum products.

Russia has faced unprecedented sanctions after it launched a military operation in neighboring Ukraine on February 24. The penalties, along with Moscow’s countermeasures, are reportedly jeopardizing the supply of grain, fertilizers, and energy to global markets.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: Bitter divorce
0:00
25:9
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies