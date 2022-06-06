icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jun, 2022 10:34
HomeBusiness News

Global oil price jumps amid supply fears

Crude hits $120 a barrel as Saudi Arabia hikes prices for Asia
Global oil price jumps amid supply fears
© Getty Images / baona

Saudi Arabia's oil and gas giant Saudi Aramco has unexpectedly raised its selling prices for Asia, sparking global concerns over tightening supplies.

The world's largest oil exporter increased the official July price for its flagship Arab light crude by $2.10 a barrel from the June level, Aramco announced on Sunday. The hike was much larger than market expectations of a $1-$1.50 move, Reuters reports, citing market analysts.

The Brent crude benchmark gained 42 cents above $120 a barrel at 09:15 GMT on Monday, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 35 cents, trading above $119 a barrel, nearing a three-month high.

Earlier in June, OPEC member states and allied producers announced plans to boost oil output in the coming months by 648,000 barrels per day instead of the planned monthly increase of 432,000 bpd. This followed a global spike in prices during May, on concerns over Ukraine-related Western sanctions and their potential impact on Russian oil exports.

READ MORE: US gasoline prices double under Biden

Analysts predict that oil prices will climb further despite OPEC’s promised production boost, which they view as insufficient in the face of the US summer driving demand surge, the easing of Covid-19 lockdowns in China, and uncertainty over Russian supplies.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Client state?
0:00
29:18
No signs of light? Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Taihe Institute
0:00
28:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies