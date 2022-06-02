Three-state solution sought to export Ukrainian grain – media

Moscow, Kiev and Istanbul have a plan to ship grain from Ukrainian ports

Russia, Ukraine and Turkey have developed a plan in conjunction with the UN to provide safe passage for the badly needed grain from Ukraine through the Black Sea and deliver it to world markets, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.

Turkish diplomats have reportedly been facilitating negotiations aimed at ensuring the safe delivery of grain from Ukraine to global markets.

The roadmap was reportedly prepared by four parties: Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN. Officials from the four are expected to meet in Istanbul in the coming days to discuss details of the plan, such as the route, insurance, security of the ships, as well as the removal of sea mines in the region.

The plan is expected to help enable the shipment of up to 20 million tons of grain from Ukraine and Russia to global markets.

“With the mechanism that Ukraine and Russia approach positively, mines will be cleared around the ports in the Black Sea, and the grain stock will reach foreign markets safely,” the agency reported.

