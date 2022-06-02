icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jun, 2022 16:32
HomeBusiness News

Three-state solution sought to export Ukrainian grain – media

Moscow, Kiev and Istanbul have a plan to ship grain from Ukrainian ports
Three-state solution sought to export Ukrainian grain – media
© Getty Images / bfk92

Russia, Ukraine and Turkey have developed a plan in conjunction with the UN to provide safe passage for the badly needed grain from Ukraine through the Black Sea and deliver it to world markets, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.

Turkish diplomats have reportedly been facilitating negotiations aimed at ensuring the safe delivery of grain from Ukraine to global markets.

The roadmap was reportedly prepared by four parties: Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN. Officials from the four are expected to meet in Istanbul in the coming days to discuss details of the plan, such as the route, insurance, security of the ships, as well as the removal of sea mines in the region.

The plan is expected to help enable the shipment of up to 20 million tons of grain from Ukraine and Russia to global markets.

“With the mechanism that Ukraine and Russia approach positively, mines will be cleared around the ports in the Black Sea, and the grain stock will reach foreign markets safely,” the agency reported.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: What’s the goal?
0:00
25:2
Staying the distance? Gilson Schwartz, Professor of Economics at the University of Sao Paulo
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies