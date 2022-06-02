icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jun, 2022 15:51
HomeBusiness News

Ukraine hikes key interest rate to 25%

The move seeks to tame double-digit inflation in the country, according to the central bank
Ukraine hikes key interest rate to 25%
Ukrainian and EU flags flutter in front of National Bank building in Kyiv, Ukraine. © Sergii Kharchenko / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ukraine’s central bank more than doubled its benchmark interest rate on Thursday in an attempt to tackle double-digit inflation and defend the nation’s currency, the hryvnia.

The rate was raised by a whopping 15 percentage points, bringing it to 25% from 10%, a statement on the regulator’s website says.

The emergency measure is meant to “revive interest in hryvnia assets, reduce pressure on international reserves and have a deterrent effect on inflation,” the bank explained.

“This is a decisive step from the central bank – there were expectations on the market of a significant hike, but nobody saw such an increase,” Oleksiy Blinov, the head of research at Alfa Bank Ukraine told Bloomberg.

Russia denies it's blocking Ukrainian grain exports READ MORE: Russia denies it's blocking Ukrainian grain exports

A slight increase in the key rate would not have had a significant impact on the financial and economic system, the regulator said, adding that it had kept the rate unchanged so far and that doing so was “justified in the face of the significant psychological shock caused by the war.”

Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 16.4% year-on-year in April, and the National Bank of Ukraine expects it to have climbed even higher in May. The regulator cited high energy prices as a significant factor driving inflation higher.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development predicted last month that the Ukrainian economy would shrink by 30% this year. Ukraine’s Finance Ministry has forecast a 45% drop in GDP.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: What’s the goal?
0:00
25:2
Staying the distance? Gilson Schwartz, Professor of Economics at the University of Sao Paulo
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies