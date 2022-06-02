icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jun, 2022 07:34
HomeBusiness News

OPEC may exempt Russia from oil output quotas

The move would relieve pressure on Moscow amid Western sanctions, according to the Wall Street Journal
OPEC may exempt Russia from oil output quotas
© Getty Images / Ed Lallo

Some members of the OPEC+ energy group are considering whether to exempt Russia from an oil production deal when they meet on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing unnamed OPEC delegates. The delegates are reportedly concerned about the growing economic pressure on Russia and its ability to pump more crude to cool skyrocketing prices.

Talks about excluding Russia have been accelerated after the EU agreed on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of the year.

If Moscow is exempted, other exporters such as Saudi Arabia would be increasing output even more to make up for the Russian shortfall.

“The suspension of Russia from OPEC Plus could be a precursor to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates utilizing their spare production capacity, because they would feel that they no longer have a production quota agreement that needs to recognize Russia’s interest,” Andrew Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston told Reuters.

READ MORE: EU reaches agreement on Russian oil

OPEC and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, have been relaxing record output cuts in place since the Covid-19 pandemic. Under a deal reached in July last year, the group was set to increase production targets by 432,000 barrels per day every month until the end of September.

Oil prices slipped on Thursday, with international benchmark Brent trading 2% lower at $113 a barrel. US crude benchmark WTI also dropped 2% to $112 a barrel.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: What’s the goal?
0:00
25:2
Staying the distance? Gilson Schwartz, Professor of Economics at the University of Sao Paulo
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies