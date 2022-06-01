icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2022 13:25
HomeBusiness News

EU state still importing Russian gas after cut-off – media

Dutch energy firm GasTerra was lost supplies on Tuesday after its refusal to pay in rubles
EU state still importing Russian gas after cut-off – media
© Getty Images / Jorg Greuel

The Netherlands continues to receive Russian gas after Gazprom stopped gas supplies to state energy wholesaler GasTerra due to non-payment in rubles, broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday. It clarified that a number of Dutch energy companies still import Russian gas.

According to the report, the firms are purchasing Russian energy both directly and indirectly. Thus, Russian gas is supplied to the Netherlands through Dutch companies Essent and Eneco, as well as Germany’s Uniper and RWE, it said. 

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate was cited as saying that based on data from European grid operators, among other things, the ministry estimates that the Netherlands imports a total of around 6 billion cubic meters of Russian gas each year. It is impossible to say exactly how much Russian gas is being purchased at the moment, the spokesman said.

READ MORE: Russia cuts off gas to Netherlands

On Tuesday, Russia’s energy giant Gazprom said it had “completely stopped gas supplies” to GasTerra after the latter failed to comply with the ruble payment requirement.

In late April, Gazprom suspended gas exports to Bulgaria and Poland, and in May, Finland was cut off. Denmark also faces a supply freeze after refusing Russia’s ruble payment demand.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: What’s the goal?
0:00
25:2
Staying the distance? Gilson Schwartz, Professor of Economics at the University of Sao Paulo
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies