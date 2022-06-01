icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2022 10:11
HomeBusiness News

US fears consequences of seizing Russian assets – NYT

Confiscating the funds could destroy the country’s reputation with investors, the New York Times reports
US fears consequences of seizing Russian assets – NYT
© Getty Images / blackred

The White House fears that the confiscation of Russian assets could damage its reputation, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper’s sources, top officials in President Joe Biden's administration believe the seizure of assets would be illegal and could discourage other countries from relying on the United States and the dollar as a safe haven for investment.

Confiscating the Russian assets and using them to rebuild Ukraine was a central topic at a meeting of top economic officials from the G7 nations two weeks ago. Canada, Germany and some Eastern European countries support the idea that was initially voiced by EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. The US has so far been cautious.

The head of the Treasury Department, Janet Yellen, said last month that the confiscation of Russian funds in favor of Ukraine would be illegal. According to the New York Times, officials within the Biden administration are debating whether such a move would “encourage other countries to put their central bank reserves in other currencies and keep it out of American hands.” No decision has yet been made on the issue.

Washington and its allies have reportedly blocked $300 billion of Russia’s reserves as part of sanctions imposed in response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. The actual amount may be smaller, however. Of these funds, around $100 billion was reportedly frozen by the US, $24.5 billion by the EU, with the remainder apparently scattered in central banks across the globe.

Senior EU official weighs in on seizure of Russian assets READ MORE: Senior EU official weighs in on seizure of Russian assets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky estimated last month that the cost of his country’s reconstruction could be $600 billion, meaning that Russia’s central bank assets abroad would only cover a portion of the costs.

Russia has called the possible confiscation of its foreign-exchange reserves an act of “complete lawlessness” that would undermine the very basis of international relations.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: What’s the goal?
0:00
25:2
Staying the distance? Gilson Schwartz, Professor of Economics at the University of Sao Paulo
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies