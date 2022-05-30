icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 May, 2022 16:41
German inflation nears 50-year high

Consumer prices are surging in Europe’s top economy
© Getty Images / Karsten Houben / EyeEm

The German statistics office Destatis has reported another jump in inflation in May as food and energy prices continue to climb. Annual inflation in Europe’s top economy has reached 7.9%, the highest level since the 1973 oil crisis.

The surge comes amid the conflict in Ukraine and the unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia. Soaring energy prices have had a considerable impact on inflation since late February, when Russia’s military operation in Ukraine began, Destatis said on Monday.

“Another factor with an upward effect on prices is interruptions in supply chains caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the agency said.

Energy prices reportedly rose 38.3% in May year-on-year, while food prices posted an 11.1% leap.
Consumer prices in May increased 0.9% by national standards and 1.1% by EU-harmonized standards, according to the data. Destatis is expected to publish its final results for the month on June 14.

