icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 May, 2022 13:53
HomeBusiness News

Kiev seizes assets of Russian oil major

The Ukrainian security service announced the move on Telegram
Kiev seizes assets of Russian oil major
© Getty Images / SOPA Images

Kiev has started proceedings to seize the assets of Russian oil giant Rosneft, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

The SBU initiated the seizure of Rosneft’s assets in Ukraine... According to the materials of the SBU, the activities of the energy company, which was part of the Russian Rosneft group, were blocked,” the message reads.

According to the SBU’s announcement, around 20 million hryvnia ($677,000) worth of assets that allegedly belong to the Rosneft subsidiary in Ukraine were blocked, while the authorities also suspended the company’s license for electricity.

Ukraine to seize assets of alleged Russia sympathizers READ MORE: Ukraine to seize assets of alleged Russia sympathizers

The name of the company has not been disclosed.

Rosneft has not yet issued any comments regarding the proceedings.

The move comes amid Moscow’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine. In April, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law allowing the nationalization of assets of Russian citizens, or those with alleged close links to Moscow, who publicly deny that a war is underway.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky passed another law which allows the confiscation of assets from citizens accused of supporting Russia in the ongoing conflict.

Kiev also reportedly plans to forcibly seize the assets of two major Russian banks in the country, Sberbank and VEB.RF.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: World under sanctions
0:00
24:58
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiate or not?
0:00
24:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies