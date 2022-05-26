Russia named world’s top wheat exporter

The country has become the number one supplier to the global market, President Putin says

President Vladimir Putin told the Eurasian Economic Forum on Thursday that Russia has maintained its position as the world’s leading wheat exporter.

“We have become absolutely competitive at the global level, in the world markets,” the Russian president said during the forum’s plenary session, which was held in video format.

He noted that until recently, the country was buying wheat, and now it is the largest exporter.

Putin acknowledged that “countries like the United States or China produce more, but they also consume more,” while Russia has become “number one in the foreign market.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section