icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 May, 2022 07:56
HomeBusiness News

Russia cuts key interest rate

The Central Bank says inflation in the country is showing signs of subsiding
Russia cuts key interest rate
© Sputnik / Maria Devakhina

The Central Bank of Russia cut the key interest rate three basis points on Thursday from 14% to 11%, as inflation in the country shows signs of subsiding, according to the regulator.

The move is part of the easing of capital control measures adopted in March to protect the economy from the onslaught of Western sanctions.

According to the regulator, “the latest weekly data points to a significant slowdown in the current price growth rates.”

“Inflationary pressure eases on the back of the ruble exchange rate dynamics as well as the noticeable decline in inflation expectations of households and businesses,” the press release reads.

The regulator notes that last month, annual inflation reached 17.8%, but based on estimates on May 20, it slowed down to 17.5%, “decreasing faster than in the Bank of Russia’s April forecast.”

Ruble sets new record against dollar and euro READ MORE: Ruble sets new record against dollar and euro

According to the Bank of Russia forecast, annual inflation will decrease to 5-7% in 2023 and return to 4% in 2024.

The regulator also indicated that it might further reduce the key rate in the coming weeks, noting that the risks to Russia’s financial stability have “somewhat decreased, enabling a relaxation of some capital control measures.” However, it stressed that the conditions for the economy remain challenging.

Russia was forced to introduce capital control measures and hike the key rate to 20% in March, after the US and its allies imposed an unprecedented number of sanctions in response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions sparked inflation growth in the country and resulted in a historic drop in the ruble’s exchange rate to record lows. However, measures introduced to protect the economy have reversed these trends, with the national currency surging to multi-year highs this month.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiate or not?
0:00
24:29
Bridge too far? Muhammad Athar Javed, Director General of Pakistan House
0:00
28:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies