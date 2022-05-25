icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 May, 2022 12:12
HomeBusiness News

Russia to pay foreign debt in rubles

The announcement comes after the US blocked payments to American bondholders
Russia to pay foreign debt in rubles
© Getty Images / numbeos

Moscow plans to make foreign debt payments in rubles, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday. This comes after the US blocked Russia from servicing its debt to American bondholders.

Volodin added that the country has all the necessary monetary resources for payments.

“The US and the satellites supporting Washington’s decisions should get used to the ruble,” Volodin said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, citing Russia’s experience requiring ruble payments for gas shipments as an example of how settlements could work.

Russia’s finance ministry also confirmed in a statement that Moscow will continue to fulfill its state debt obligations, despite the tightening of external restrictions.

“The decision of the US Treasury Department to refuse to renew the license … infringes, first of all, on the rights of foreign investors in Russian debt instruments and undermines confidence in the Western financial infrastructure,” the ministry said. The statement added that “the Ministry of Finance of Russia, as a responsible borrower, confirms its readiness to continue servicing and repaying all debt obligations.”

Debt default will hardly impact Russia – US Treasury
Read more
Debt default will hardly impact Russia – US Treasury

On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department announced that it would not extend the sanctions waiver that allowed Russia to make sovereign debt payments to American investors, in a move officials previously said would cause Moscow to be in a technical default on its debt obligations. The license waiver expired at 04:01am GMT on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has slammed Washington’s decision, saying that Russia faces an “artificial situation created by an unfriendly nation.”

He noted that “The current situation has nothing in common with 1998, when Russia didn’t have sufficient funds to pay its debts,” stressing: “We have the money and the willingness to pay.”

Moscow is scheduled to make about $100 million in foreign debt payments on Friday. After May 25, it will still have nearly $2 billion worth of external bond payments due before the end of the year.

The country has so far managed to make all of its scheduled payments to foreign creditors. The Kremlin has described Washington’s recent actions as a default of the Western financial system, due to its failure to fulfill its financial obligations to Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiate or not?
0:00
24:29
Bridge too far? Muhammad Athar Javed, Director General of Pakistan House
0:00
28:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies