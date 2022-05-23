icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 May, 2022 16:00
Starbucks to exit Russia

The coffee chain giant will close 130 licensed cafes across the country
American coffee chain Starbucks said on Monday that it was pulling out of Russia and would no longer have a brand presence in the country.

According to the company's memo to employees, it will close its 130 stores in Russia.

The statement also said that Starbucks will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

On March 8, the company suspended all business activity in Russia due to Western sanctions. The halt included shipping all Starbucks products and temporarily shuttering cafes.

