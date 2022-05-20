Gas cut-off date for Finland confirmed

Supplies will be suspended on May 21 due to lack of payment, Russia’s Gazprom Export says

Natural gas supplies to Finland will be halted starting this Saturday, Russian company Gazprom Export said on Friday, confirming earlier reports by Finnish state-owned energy group Gasum.

“As of the end of the working day on May 20 (the payment deadline stipulated by the contract), Gazprom Export did not receive payment from Gasum for gas supplies in April,” the Russian company’s statement said.

“In this regard, Gazprom Export notified Gasum of the suspension of gas supplies starting from May 21, 2022 and until payment is made in accordance with the procedure established by [presidential] decree.”

Gasum announced earlier on Friday that the Russian side had informed it about the gas cut-off if it failed to pay for future supplies in rubles. The Finnish company, however, added that it does not intend to switch to a new gas payment system and intends to file a lawsuit in arbitration.

Gazprom Export said it would defend its interests in the arbitration proceedings by available means.

