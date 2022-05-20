icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 May, 2022 16:45
HomeBusiness News

Gas cut-off date for Finland confirmed

Supplies will be suspended on May 21 due to lack of payment, Russia’s Gazprom Export says
Gas cut-off date for Finland confirmed
© Getty Images / Peter Dazeley

Natural gas supplies to Finland will be halted starting this Saturday, Russian company Gazprom Export said on Friday, confirming earlier reports by Finnish state-owned energy group Gasum.

“As of the end of the working day on May 20 (the payment deadline stipulated by the contract), Gazprom Export did not receive payment from Gasum for gas supplies in April,” the Russian company’s statement said.

“In this regard, Gazprom Export notified Gasum of the suspension of gas supplies starting from May 21, 2022 and until payment is made in accordance with the procedure established by [presidential] decree.”

READ MORE: Finland prepares for life without Russian gas

Gasum announced earlier on Friday that the Russian side had informed it about the gas cut-off if it failed to pay for future supplies in rubles. The Finnish company, however, added that it does not intend to switch to a new gas payment system and intends to file a lawsuit in arbitration.

Gazprom Export said it would defend its interests in the arbitration proceedings by available means.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Self-inflicted damage
0:00
25:23
CrossTalk: Europe at war?
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies