icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2022 12:56
HomeBusiness News

G7 warns of inflation danger

Most of the Group of Seven leading economies are struggling with skyrocketing prices
G7 warns of inflation danger
© Getty Images / malamus-UK

Inflation growth rates in most of the G7 countries have reached levels not seen in decades, the group’s finance ministers said in a statement on Friday. They indicated that they will continue to tighten monetary policy.

According to the statement, the Russia-Ukraine crisis is causing significant increases in consumer, energy, and food prices.

The countries that make up the group are determined to stop the rise in inflation, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said after meeting with his G7 counterparts. Lindner also said that inflation needs to get back to 2% quickly and that central banks have a “great responsibility” to help get inflation under control.

READ MORE: UK consumer prices reach 40-year highs

The statement noted that G7 central banks are closely monitoring the impact of price pressures on inflation expectations, and will continue to calibrate the pace of monetary tightening accordingly.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Bearing a cross? Nandan Unnikrishnan, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi
0:00
29:16
CrossTalk: Self-inflicted damage
0:00
25:23
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies