Russia will not give away gas for free – Kremlin

“Unfriendly” countries must pay in rubles or supplies will stop, Dmitry Peskov warns

Russia will not supply free natural gas to countries that refuse to switch to the new ruble payment scheme, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

“Obviously, no one will supply anything to anyone for free,” Peskov told reporters.

Peskov was asked whether the delivery of gas to Finnish company Gasum will end this week.

“We do not have information about all the companies with which Gazprom has contracts. This is not our prerogative. For details, of course, you need to ask Gazprom,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government, the central bank, and Gazprombank to develop the necessary tools to switch all payments for Russian natural gas from “unfriendly states” to rubles after April 1. The measure applies to countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia and have frozen its foreign reserves.

If this condition is not met, deliveries will be terminated, the Kremlin warned. Poland and Bulgaria have already been cut off from Russian gas due to their refusal to accept the new payment system. Finland could be cut off this weekend if payment in rubles is not made.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section