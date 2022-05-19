icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 May, 2022 12:08
Turkey outlines position on Russian gas

Ankara cannot abandon energy supplies, President Erdogan says
© Getty Images / bfk92

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Ankara would be unable to refuse natural gas deliveries from its major supplier, Russia.

“We get 50% of natural gas from Russia. This is a strategic issue for us, strategic relationship. We cannot break it,” he stressed while addressing a group of Turkish youth, according to his Twitter page.

Erdogan recalled that Ankara is working together with Moscow on implementing the massive Akkuyu nuclear power plant project, which is scheduled to be completed next year.

In 2020, the two countries launched the long-anticipated offshore pipeline TurkStream, which delivers Russian gas to Turkey and further to southern European states. The 930km pipeline across the bottom of the Black Sea became operational on January 1.

The two-string pipeline, which was created as an alternative to the South Stream pipeline (after Bulgaria ditched the project in 2014), boasts a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters. One of the lines supplies Russian gas to Turkey, while the other serves the nations of southern and southeastern Europe.

