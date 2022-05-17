 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 May, 2022 14:50
HomeBusiness News

EU’s energy policy is economic suicide – Putin

Attempts to ditch Russian fossil fuels have triggered energy inflation in the West, president says
EU’s energy policy is economic suicide – Putin
© Getty Images / Cavan Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that energy inflation in Western countries should be blamed on their own mistakes, and not on Russia. The EU is committing economic suicide by trying to wean itself off from Russian energy resources, Putin said.

“Such an economic auto-da-fé, suicide is, of course, an internal affair of European countries. We must act pragmatically, proceed primarily from our own economic interests,” he said during a video conference on the oil sector.

According to Putin, Europe recognizes that it cannot yet completely abandon Russian energy resources. Nevertheless, they have set such a task, “without paying any attention to the damage that they have already caused to their own economy.”

European gas prices forecast to triple
Read more
European gas prices forecast to triple

The sanctions and declarations about the desire to give up on Russian energy have contributed to the growth of oil prices across the world,” he stressed.

“Today we see that for absolutely political reasons, because of their own ambitions and under pressure from their American overlord, European countries are imposing more and more new sanctions on the oil and gas markets. All this leads to inflation, and instead of admitting their mistakes, they are looking to assign guilt somewhere else,” Putin said.

“They are trying to blame this energy inflation on us, they blame everything on Russia, trying to cover up, as I said, their own systemic mistakes in this area,” the Russian president added.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Stuck in history? Steve Keen, Honorary Research Fellow at University College London
0:00
0:00
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: NATO losing
0:00
26:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies