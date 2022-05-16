 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 May, 2022 14:20
HomeBusiness News

Ukraine warns of draconian measures to support crashing economy

An extended conflict with Russia may lead to huge tax hikes and nationalization
Ukraine warns of draconian measures to support crashing economy
© Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

The Ukrainian government will take “painful” measures if the military conflict in the country lasts another three or four months, according to the country’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko. He said that the drastic steps may include a sharp increase of taxes, spending cuts as well as nationalization.

“What in recent years has become a fairly market-driven and free-wheeling economy could face a wave of nationalization that will undo years of hard progress,” Marchenko said in an interview with The Economist.

The minister cited the latest forecast revealed by the World Bank that expects the Ukrainian economy to shrink by 45% in 2022.

According to Marchenko, customs revenue fell by about a quarter due to a reduction in imports and the dropping of many duties.

Egypt assesses impact of Ukraine-related crisis READ MORE: Egypt assesses impact of Ukraine-related crisis

He highlighted that the salaries of the military is “a huge burden,” adding the country’s monthly losses amount up to $5 billion due to the current situation.

The conflict also poses significant challenges for exporting wheat, barley, sunflower seeds, Marchenko said, warning that the EU may face food shortages as a result of the bureaucratic hurdles Ukrainian lorries are running against as the country is not a member of the bloc.

In March, the finance minister said that the damage caused to the Ukrainian economy because of the Russian military operation could amount to about $500 billion. He added that revenue from customs duties decreased by 85%, while Odessa, Ukraine's last remaining sea port, which accounted for 20% of all custom revenue, had halted operations.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: NATO losing
0:00
26:7
Fault lines about front lines? Emanuel Pietrobon, Italian author & political consultant
0:00
30:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies