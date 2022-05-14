 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 May, 2022 13:08
HomeBusiness News

Bulgaria’s natural gas price surges

The price spiked after Sofia rejected Russia’s demand to pay for supplies in rubles
Bulgaria’s natural gas price surges
© Getty Images / Angelo D'amico / EyeEm

The natural gas price in Bulgaria has soared by 13.7%, the state news agency BTA reported on Friday.

Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has set a new price of 162.17 BGL, or €82.83 per megawatt hour (MWh) compared to the April rate of €72.83, according to the agency.

The EWRC said the increase will have a minimal impact on household bills, as the heating season has ended. The regulator attributed the price rise to the supply freeze from Russia.

Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas exports to Bulgaria and Poland in late April after they refused to make payments in rubles.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin required states that have imposed sanctions on Russia, and are still importing its gas, to use the Russian currency for transactions. Several EU countries have accepted Moscow’s demand.

Bulgarians want Russian gas back – minister READ MORE: Bulgarians want Russian gas back – minister

Bulgargaz, the largest Bulgarian natural gas distribution company, has said Azerbaijan will provide the country’s entire supply from this summer, albeit at a higher price. Later on, Bulgaria plans to connect to an as-yet-unfinished Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Greece, where gas will be imported by ship, likely from the US.

Earlier this month, the Bulgarian Federation of Industrial Energy Consumers (BFIEC) said industry workers were preparing to protest over soaring gas prices. Bulgarian businesses called on the government to take steps “to make it possible to resume talks with Gazprom” after the Russian company cut off gas supplies to the country.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on EU: Laugh or cry?
0:00
25:11
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies