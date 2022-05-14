 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 May, 2022 10:31
Russia halts electricity supply to Finland

The suspension of power exports to the Nordic state comes after nearly 10 days of nonpayment
Electricity supplies from Russia to Finland were halted on Saturday, RAO Nordic said in a statement, explaining that it had received no payment for power provided to the country in May.

“Unfortunately, we are forced to note that for the volumes which have been sold on the Nord Pool exchange since May 6, funds have not yet been credited to our bank account,” said the company, which is a subsidiary of Russian state energy corporate Inter RAO.

The firm expressed hope that the situation would be resolved and trade could resume. RAO Nordic had reportedly been trading on the Nord Pool exchange for more than two decades.

“We hope that the situation will improve soon and the electricity trade with Russia can resume,” the corporation said.

Russia could halt gas supplies to Finland – media

On Friday, Finland’s transmission system operator Fingrid said there was no threat to electricity supply in the country as a result of the move. The grid company added that electricity imported from Russia accounted for around 10% of the nation’s total consumption.

“The lack of electricity imports from Russia will be compensated for by importing more electricity from Sweden and by generating more electricity in Finland,” said Reima Paivinen, Fingrid’s senior vice president of power system operations.

In April, it announced plans to reduce electricity imports from Russia in cross-border connections, saying it would import more from Sweden instead. At the same time, analysts say that cutting electricity purchases from Russia would increase Finnish power prices by 30%.

The country’s media also reported that Russia could stop providing Finland with natural gas on Friday over the nation’s bid to join NATO. Russia has not confirmed the reports.

