 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 May, 2022 15:01
HomeBusiness News

US gasoline prices smash all-time high

The continuing rise in oil prices propels the cost of fuel at the pump
US gasoline prices smash all-time high
© Getty Images / fluxfoto

The cost of gasoline at petrol stations across the United States hit a new all-time record on Friday, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The average retail cost of a gallon of gas (3.785 liters) jumped to $4.432, the AAA, which tracks prices at more than 60,000 gas stations across the country, said.

The highest gasoline prices in the country have traditionally been found in the state of California, where motorists will have to pay an average of $5.872 per a gallon of fuel.

Gasoline prices in the US have been steadily rising throughout the week. The increase comes against the backdrop of rising global oil prices, with attempts by the White House to counter them failing. 

The cost of global benchmark Brent crude futures rose to $109.97 per barrel around 13:45 GMT in Friday trading, gaining 2.35%. The US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained some 2.5%, climbing to $108.78 per barrel. 

Global fuel stockpiles have been dwindling as demand recovered to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, while production has not yet been able to catch up. The Ukraine crisis, which prompted the US to place an embargo on Russian oil and sparked talk of similar measures in the EU and the UK, have also been adding the proverbial fuel to the fire. Russia is the world’s third biggest oil producer and second biggest exporter.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on EU: Laugh or cry?
0:00
25:11
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies