 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 May, 2022 16:19
HomeBusiness News

Germany not ready for Russian gas embargo – official

The economy minister says that a premature ban could trigger an energy price surge
Germany not ready for Russian gas embargo – official
© Getty Images / Sebastian Leesch / EyeEm

Germany is not yet ready for a total embargo on Russian gas, the country’s vice-chancellor and economy minister, Robert Habeck, said on Thursday. According to the official, Berlin still has a lot of work to do before taking such a step.

Habeck said that a premature ban of Russian oil imports could “trigger prices and possibly disrupt supply chains.”

“We need to build infrastructure faster” to bring in alternative supplies, the minister noted.

Germany recently set a goal of gradually ending its dependence on Russian energy resources against the backdrop of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. Berlin says it plans to replace Russian oil and coal by the end of this year and to quit purchasing Russian gas by 2024.

However, so far the country has been meeting Russia’s recent demand with regard to the new ruble-based gas payment mechanism, with two of Germany’s major gas importers, VNG and Uniper, signaling their readiness to comply.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
Worse than war? Andy Mok, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
30:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies