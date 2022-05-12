 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 May, 2022 09:46
HomeBusiness News

Apple no longer world’s most valuable company

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has taken the top spot
Apple no longer world’s most valuable company
© Getty Images / SOPA Images

Oil giant Saudi Aramco eclipsed Apple to become the world’s largest firm by market capitalization, media reports, citing data from Refinitiv.

Aramco’s market valuation reached just under $2.43 trillion on Wednesday against Apple’s $2.37 trillion, data shows.

Apple’s shares dropped more than 5% during trading in the US on Wednesday, while losing nearly 20% since its $182.94 peak on January 4. Investors are promptly selling off technology stocks amid the unstable economic environment, with hiked interest rates, soaring inflation, and supply chain problems.

Energy stocks and prices, on the other hand, have been rising, largely amid fears of supply disruptions due to Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. This gave a boost to the energy giant’s value, with Aramco’s stock currently up roughly 27% in 2022. At the end of the fiscal year 2021 in March, the company said last year’s profits more than doubled on the jump in oil prices.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
Worse than war? Andy Mok, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
30:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies